Lok Sabha polls: Spare tourists needless harassment during inspections for model code violations, EC tells officials

Election officials have been advised not to cause unnecessary hardships to tourists and members of the public during inspections conducted by static surveillance teams and flying squads to curb misuse of unaccounted money in the Lok Sabha elections.

The Election Commission of India issued an advisory in this regard on Wednesday in response to an incident in Tamil Nadu where election officials had seized money from tourists. The Commission said it has taken “serious note of the incident.” The advisory urged Chief Electoral Officers in the States and Union Territories to make sure that tourists who carry cash with them for travel and accommodation are not harassed because they lack supporting documents.

It noted that tourists may not be in possession of supporting documents, but a “simple enquiry” can establish their identity as tourists and that they are not in any way connected to the elections. “Therefore, they should not be subjected to unnecessary enquiries which may lead to harassment,” it said.

While controlling money power is of utmost importance in the elections, flying squads and static surveillance teams engaged in monitoring Model Code of Conduct violations are required to carry out the checks with diligence, politeness, and courtesy, it said.

As per a standard operating procedure issued in May 2015, cash in excess of ₹50,000 found in a vehicle transporting a candidate, his/her agent, party worker or election materials, and drugs, liquor, arms, or gift items valued at more than ₹10,000 likely to be used for inducement of electors found in a vehicle, can be seized.

Election officials have also been asked to ensure that the District Grievance Committees are operational. In November 2023, the Commission had directed election officials to constitute these committees to prevent harassment and inconvenience to the public during election-related inspections. Instances of harassment and misuse of power should be dealt with sternly, the Commission said in its advisory.

