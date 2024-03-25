ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls | Sowmiya Anbumani files nomination as NDA candidate in Dharmapuri

March 25, 2024 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

Ms. Sowmiya said if she won, her first priority would be the Cauvery- Dharmapuri water harvesting and irrigation scheme

The Hindu Bureau

PMK’s Sowmiya Anbumani files her nomination papers to contest in the Dharmapuri Lok Sabha seat on Monday, March 25, 2024 | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

PMK-NDA alliance candidate Sowmiya Anbumani filed her nomination with the Returning Officer and Collector of Dharmapuri, K. Shanthi, on Monday, March 25, 2024. She was accompanied by PMK president and her husband, Anbumani Ramadoss.

Ms. Sowmiya’s filing of her papers comes three days after being nominated by the PMK as its candidate for the Dharmapuri parliamentary constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. She, Dr. Anbumani and their daughter came through Thoppur, where she was given a rousing reception by party cadres.

Speaking to the media after her filing her nomination, Ms. Sowmiya foregrounded herself as the first-ever woman candidate of Dharmapuri constituency and said that she would win the seat with the support of women.

Listing out her priorities for the constituency, she said, the Cauvery- Dharmapuri water harvesting and irrigation scheme – a long-pending demand of the PMK – would be her first goal. Other priorities included creating employment and reversing outmigration, expediting the ongoing process of setting up of a SIPCOT; the creation of infrastructure for value addition for agriculture produce; expediting the Morappur railway line project and the implementation of various irrigation schemes.

The Pasumai Thayagam president also said she was not new to the political fray, given her campaign experience for her husband and Rajya Sabha Member. Dr. Anbumani lost from this constituency in the 2019 Parliamentary elections.

