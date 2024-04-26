GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha polls | Shashi Tharoor says this elections are about ‘preserving the idea of India’

Shashi Tharoor says the prime aim is to ‘defeat BJP’s polarising and divisive agenda’

April 26, 2024 10:29 am | Updated 10:29 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (file)

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (file) | Photo Credit: SRINATH. M

Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Shashi Tharoor has said the fight was for “the ideal of India as a secular and democratic nation, and not any one party or individual.”

Speaking to journalists after casting his vote in Thiruvananthapuram on April 26, Mr. Tharoor said the prime aim was to defeat the BJP’s polarising and divisive agenda, which struck at the secular and democratic core of the Constitution. 

He said the Congress would heal the divisions and unite the people. It would restore federal consensus and promote a democratic and inclusive culture. 

Mr Tharoor said the Congress was the “safest bet” to check the BJP and noted that voters in Thiruvananthapuram had relegated the LDF to the third place in the past two Lok Sabha polls. 

He squashed rumours that he was rarely in Thiruvananthapuram. “I initially considered Thiruvananthapuram my area of work. Now, it’s my home. I have no other home or property anywhere. Thiruvananthapuram is my last and final address,” he said. 

