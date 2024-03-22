Lok Sabha polls: Seizures worth over ₹5.22 crore made in 24 hours in Karnataka

March 22, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Election Commission has made seizures worth over ₹5.22 crore in the last 24 hours. With this, the total seizures since March 16, when the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force in Karnataka, have touched ₹36.41 crore. This includes cash, liquor, drugs, and precious metals.

After the MCC came into force, the amount of cash seized was ₹9.64 crore, while liquor worth ₹22.85 crore, narcotics worth ₹53.37 lakh, and freebies worth ₹15.67 lakh were seized, said a release from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka.

A total of 402 FIRs have been registered with regard to seizures of cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals, and freebies.