Lok Sabha polls | Sandhu, Bittu, Channi, file nominations in Punjab

Several Punjab politicians, including Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Charanjit Singh Channi, Sukhjinder Randhawa, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Gurmeet Singh Khuddian on May 10 filed their nomination papers for the June 1 Lok Sabha polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

The nomination papers of radical preacher Amritpal Singh, who is currently lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act, were filed by his representative from Khadoor Sahib seat as an Independent.

Aam Aadmi Party’s Raj Kumar Chabbewal and Congress’ Yamini Gomar filed their nomination from Hoshiarpur, while SAD’s Mohinder Singh Kaypee, Congress’ Charanjit Singh Channi and BJP’s Sushil Rinku filed their nominations from the Jalandhar constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu filed his nomination papers from Amritsar from the Bharatiya Janata Party. Before filing nomination papers, Mr. Sandhu took out a roadshow in Amritsar with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar accompanying him.

Mr. Jaishankar later told reporters, "We have full confidence that the people of Amritsar will elect him and will send him to Delhi. He will be a very good MP in Parliament. He is the most popular ambassador of India." If Punjab's side and Amritsar's interest have to be put forward, you cannot choose a better man than Taranjit Singh Sandhu, he asserted.

Shiromani Akali Dal nominee Anil Joshi filed his nomination papers from the Amritsar seat. Congress’s Sukhjinder Randhawa filed his nomination from the Gurdaspur seat. He was accompanied by MLAs Aruna Chaudhary and Barindermeet Singh Pahra.

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP’s Dinesh Babbu also filed his nomination papers from the Gurdaspur seat. The party’s candidate and three-time MP Ravneet Singh Bittu filed his nomination papers from Ludhiana.

AAP candidate Gurmeet Singh Khuddian and Congress nominee Jeet Mohinder Sidhu filed their papers from the Bathinda seat. SAD's N.K. Sharma filed his nomination papers from the Patiala seat.

Nomination filing will continue till May 14 while the scrutiny of papers will take place on May 15. The last date for the withdrawal of nominations is May 17.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.