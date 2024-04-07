April 07, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Despite having the State’s third oldest railway station in its limits and connectivity to Kerala and southern districts of Tamil Nadu, the number of train services and other facilities from Pollachi parliamentary constituency is less than adequate.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is expectation among rail users that candidates contesting from Pollachi would highlight the need to develop railway stations in the constituency, especially Podanur Junction and Pollachi. Railway stations falling under the jurisdiction of Salem, Palakkad and Madurai divisions come under the constituency.

While the Podanur Junction was established in 1862, the railway station at Pollachi was opened in 1915, with a meter gauge line to Podanur. After the conversion into broad gauge, the Railways have yet to restore the trains that had been passing through the two stations.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to J. Sathish, a former member of the divisional railway users’ consultative committee and director of Kongu Global Forum, the Podanur station junction has all the potential to be developed into a station with originating trains.

“With Coimbatore city expanding, Podanur needs to be developed into a larger station with originating trains and passing trains. Maintenance facility, pit line, coaching depot etc, have to be established to develop the station further,” he said.

N. Subramanian, president, Podanur Rail Travellers’ Association, said the Podanur station with five platforms is currently being developed under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at a total cost of ₹24 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Before the conversion into broad gauge, there were trains connecting Coimbatore to places such as Rameswaram, Bodinayakanur, Thoothukudi and Sengottai. These services have to be restored for the development of the region,” he said.

T. Krishna Balaji, Joint Secretary of the Pollachi Train Passenger Welfare Association, said the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme funding is expected to fulfil long pending demands for passenger amenities. However, the station with three passenger train platforms and one goods train platform needs more train services, connecting Coimbatore to Kerala and southern districts of Tamil Nadu, he said.

“There was a pit line at Pollachi before the gauge conversion. It has to be restored so that the station can have originating trains in the long run. As an immediate measure, the station needs a secondary maintenance facility. Pollachi also needs trains to Rameswaram, Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Karaikal, Mayiladuthurai, Kumbakonam and other places,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.