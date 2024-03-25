Lok Sabha polls | Puducherry CM Rangasamy says on winning, NDA candidate may be made Union Minister

March 25, 2024 12:53 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Chief Minister and founder-leader of the All India N. R. Congress (AINRC) N. Rangasamy has said that ensuring the victory of the BJP’s candidate A. Namassivayam in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls would auger “well” for Puducherry as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “certain” to get a third term to run the government at the Centre.

The AINRC surrendered the Puducherry Lok Sabha seat, which it had contested from in the 2014 and 2019 Parliamentary elections, to its alliance partner BJP within the NDA fold for the 2024 Parliamentary elections. The BJP has fielded Mr. Namassivayam, who handles is currently the Home Minister, also handles the Education, Electricity and Industries portfolio in the Cabinet headed by Mr. Rangasamy in Puducherry.

“The general impression is that Mr Modi will get a third term as Prime Minister. There is no doubt regarding his return. The opinion polls are predicting a bigger mandate for Mr. Modi and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. In such a situation, electing a BJP candidate will benefit the Union Territory,” he said, while chairing a meeting of NDA leaders in Puducherry on Sunday (March 24) night.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Minister said in the event of NDA coming to power again at the Centre, there was a good chance for the Union Territory being represented in the Union Ministry. “In fact, Mr Namassivayam was not interested in contesting the Lok Sabha polls. We had to convince him that he would get a berth in the Union Cabinet. We can press for a Ministry post. That will also help in the development of the UT,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister held three meetings on Sunday night to plan the election strategy for the NDA in Puducherry.