Lok Sabha polls | Police book case against O. Panneerselvam

The former AIADMK leader was booked for violating the time slot he was given to conduct a meeting in Aranthangi, and also for giving money to a woman who performed an ‘aarthi’ for him

April 01, 2024 11:16 am | Updated 07:01 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau
Expelled AIADMK leader and Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha independent candidate O Panneerselvam

Expelled AIADMK leader and Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha independent candidate O Panneerselvam | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

The Aranthangi police in Pudukottai district have registered a case against former Chief Minister and the Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhaga Cadres Right Retrieval Organisation’s coordinator O. Panneerselvam for having conducted a meeting of his supporters at a wedding hall prior to the time permitted and for allegedly giving money to a woman who gave him an ‘aarthi’.

The incident occurred on Saturday at Aranthangi town, where Mr. Panneerselvam, who is contesting in the Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency for the upcoming general elections as an Independent backed by the BJP, came to seek support. 

Police sources said he was given a time slot to convene the meeting at the wedding hall. However, Mr. Panneerselvam convened the meeting ahead of the permitted time. He also allegedly gave money to a woman who gave an ‘aarthi’ to him.

The case was registered against Mr. Panneerselvam under Indian Penal Code sections including 143 (unlawful assembly) and 171 (E) (bribery) besides under section 127 (1) of the The Representation of the People Act, 1951. 

