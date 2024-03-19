GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha polls | PM Modi vows to take stringent action against corruption over next five years

Mr. Modi accused the DMK government of attempting to loot the funds the Centre was allocating to T.N.; he also slammed the I.N.D.I.A. alliance over its ‘disrespecting’ of Hinduism

March 19, 2024 04:46 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - SALEM

S P Saravanan,M. Sabari
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a public meeting in Salem, in the run-up to the general elections, on Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a public meeting in Salem, in the run-up to the general elections, on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, said that stringent action would be taken against corruption over the next five years, and asked the people of Tamil Nadu to give his BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) a massive mandate in the Lok Sabha elections.

Participating in a public meeting in Salem, Mr. Modi said the DMK and Congress party were two sides of the same coin as both were involved in corruption and family rule. “Only after sending the Congress home, has 5G technology grown. But in Tamil Nadu, the fifth generation [of the DMK] is coming to power,” he said.

Mr. Modi claimed that the Centre was allocating funds for development schemes to Tamil Nadu but the DMK government was trying to loot these funds -- an allegation similar to one he made earlier this month. “The development of Tamil Nadu is important. Stringent action will be taken against corruption. Because of the support the NDA alliance partners are receiving in the State, the DMK has lost its sleep,” he said. 

I.N.D.I.A. alliance ‘disrespecting’ Hinduism

Taking a dig at the I.N.D.I.A. alliance, Mr. Modi said their motive had become clear after their first rally in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park. “They are attacking Hindu dharma and want to destroy it. Over and over again, they are disrespecting the Hindu religion. They are not raising a single word against any other religion,” he said, and added that the alliance also showed its disregard for the scared Sengol when it was installed in the Parliament.

PM Modi targets Rahul for ‘shakti’ remark; my words twisted, says Congress leader

Listing out various development schemes brought about by the government, Mr. Modi said of the two defence industrial corridors announced, one was in Tamil Nadu, while of the seven mega textile parks announced, one was for the State. “The Centre has given ₹260 crore for railway infrastructure work in Salem region alone,” he said. 

The Prime Minister pointed out that women have benefitted from the various development schemes brought in by the Union government. “Women Shakti has turned into a protective shield for me and the BJP now. Over the next five years, more development schemes will reach them,” he said.

Murder of ‘Auditor’ V. Ramesh

When recalling about the murder of the BJP’s State general secretary ‘Auditor’ V. Ramesh, who was hacked to death in 2013 in Salem, Mr. Modi became speechless for a few minutes. He said Mr. Ramesh was a hard worker who gave his life for the party. “But he was murdered by anti-social elements,” he said.

Earlier, leaders of the NDA spoke at the meeting. Indiya Jananayaka Katchi (IJK) founder T.R. Paarivendhar said that people needed change in Tamil Nadu and not at the Centre. Due to the Prime Minister’s hard work, India has become the fifth-largest economy in the world, he said.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran said that for the next 30 days, everyone should work hard for the victory of the NDA in Tamil Nadu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and PMK founder S. Ramadoss greeting each other during the public meeting in Salem, on Tuesday, March 19 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and PMK founder S. Ramadoss greeting each other during the public meeting in Salem, on Tuesday, March 19 2024 | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss said the PMK joined the NDA taking into consideration the welfare of the country. “Before our Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office, Delhi was under the control of 90% of the lobbyists at every place. But those lobbyists have vanished due to the Prime Minister,” he noted.

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, who was introduced as an AIADMK leader at the meeting, said that the Prime Minister had provided historical governance for the past 10 years. The Union government under Mr. Modi, was providing a lot of funds to the State, he claimed. Through a single order, the Prime Minister had provided 11 medical colleges to Tamil Nadu, he recalled.

BJP Tamil Nadu state president K. Annamalai urged everyone to follow Mr. Modi on his Tamil social media handle, and share this with their friends.

