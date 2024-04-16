GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha polls | PM Modi cannot come back to power for the third time, says Vaiko

April 16, 2024 10:32 pm | Updated April 17, 2024 07:47 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary Vaiko campaigning for DMK Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency candidate Ganapathy P. Rajkumar in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary Vaiko campaigning for DMK Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency candidate Ganapathy P. Rajkumar in Coimbatore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be able to return to power for the third time, said Vaiko, general secretary of the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

Speaking at a public meeting to seek votes for Ganapathi P. Rajkumar, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s Coimbatore candidate for the Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Vaiko said the Dravidian Movement, which Mr. Modi said he would eliminate, was more than a century old and was formed to protect social justice and abolish dominance. Several people have sacrificed their lives for the movement.

The Tamil Nadu government headed by M.K. Stalin has brought in ₹9 lakh crore investment and generated 30 lakh jobs. Canada is implementing breakfast scheme for schoolchildren, following the Tamil Nadu government model.

All the constituencies in the State will be won by the INDIA bloc despite multiple visits by Mr. Modi, he added.

