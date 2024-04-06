Lok Sabha polls | Permission denied for BJP national president J.P. Nadda’s road show in Tiruchi

April 06, 2024 04:10 pm | Updated April 07, 2024 01:19 am IST - TIRUCHI

Election officials have denied permission for a roadshow by BJP national president J.P. Nadda that was planned in Tiruchi for Sunday morning.

The BJP district committee had sought permission for the roadshow along the Big Bazaar Street, leading to the famous Rockfort in the city.

Based on the advice of the city police, the Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) for the Tiruchi East Assembly constituency on Saturday denied permission. “We have denied permission based on the police reports. The police have said the rally cannot be permitted in view of the Ramzan and Mariyamman temple festivals. The road being a congested area is another reason. If they want to take out the road show on an alternate road, they can reapply,” said Salai Thavavalan, Assistant Returning Officer(ARO).

A BJP leader in the district said they had applied for permission for the roadshow on this route on April 4 on the SUVIDHA App as directed by the Election Commission. “They have delayed processing our request till last minute. We received a written communication from the ARO stating that permission has been denied. We are discussing our next course of action,” said BJP Tiruchi urban district president S. Rajashekar.

Around 50 BJP workers assembled at the ARO office at Ariyamangalam on Saturday evening when the a written communication was given to them.