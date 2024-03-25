Lok Sabha election | Over 400 nominations received from candidates across T.N.

March 25, 2024 11:03 pm | Updated March 26, 2024 10:52 am IST

Prominent candidates of national and regional political parties filed their nomination for the April 19 Lok Sabha poll in their respective constituencies on Monday. While dramatic events unfolded leading to tense moments in some places, there were heart-warming scenes also in a few constituencies.

BJP leader and Union Minister of State L. Murugan (The Nilgiris), former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (Chennai South) and former Union Minister of State Pon. Radhakrishnan (Kanniyakumari), DMK treasurer and former Union Minister T.R. Baalu (Sriperumbudur) and CPI (M)‘s Su. Venkatesan (Madurai) were among the prominent candidates, who filed their nomination. Expelled AIADMK leader and former CM O. Panneerselvam filed his papers in Ramanathapuram.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Udhagamandalam, police used force to disperse AIADMK and BJP cadres, as tension flared between them over the filing of nomination. Mr. Murugan along with BJP State president K. Annamalai arrived for filing the former’s nomination, when the AIADMK cadre raised slogans demanding that their candidate be allowed to file as Mr. Murugan and his supporters came late. The two leaders along with their supporters staged a protest and dispersed after senior police officers intervened.

The Returning Officer (RO) for Chennai North Lok Sabha constituency Katta Ravi Teja found himself in a tight spot, as both AIADMK and DMK candidates accompanied by their parties’ senior functionaries entered his office almost at the same time and insisted that they be allowed to submit their papers first. Protesting outside was the BJP candidate, who was struggling to find his way inside the packed hall.

A meeting of BJP candidate Tamilisai Soundararajan and sitting DMK South Chennai MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian outside the RO office, of course, won the hearts of not only those present around them but also the social media. Both of them not only exchanged pleasantries but also embraced and held hands to share a few words.

So was the mood in Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency, where actor and BJP nominee Radikaa Sarathkumar and her husband Sarathkumar greeted and shook hands with late actor Vijayakant’s son and DMDK candidate Vijaya Prabhakaran, when they crossed paths.

PMK candidate Sowmiya Anbumani accompanied by her husband and former Union Minister Anbumani Ramadoss filed her nomination for the Dharmapuri Lok Sabha seat. VCK general secretary and sitting Villupuram MP D. Ravikumar filed his papers for the same seat accompanied by DMK leader and Minister K. Ponmudy.

MDMK’s Durai Vaiko filed his papers for Tiruchi Lok Sabha seat. He was accompanied by DMK legislator Inigo S. Irudayaraj. BJP legislator from Tirunelveli Nainar Nagenthran who is contesting in the Lok Sabha constituency filed his nomination. AIADMK’s J. Jayavardhan (Chennai South) and Singai G. Ramachandran (Coimbatore) also filed their nomination papers.

BJP’s A.P. Muruganandam turned up in his vest but with a green shawl in the RO’s office in Tiruppur to file his nomination. With yarn in his hand, he sought to highlight the issues facing the knit-wear industry. Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate Rajesh brought a ‘jallikattu’ bull when he came to file papers in Tiruchi.

His party colleague Vidya Rani, who is also the daughter of late forest brigand Veerappan, placed her papers at her father’s grave to seek blessings before filing her nomination for Krishnagiri Lok Sabha seat.

Most of the ROs remained seated as they received the nomination papers from candidates but in some places they rose to receive them.

As of 10 p.m. on Monday, a total of 405 nomination papers have been received from candidates in 39 Lok Sabha constituencies across Tamil Nadu. The last day for filing nomination for the April 19 Lok Sabha poll in Tamil Nadu is March 27.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.