Lok Sabha polls | Onus is on Union government to control drug trafficking, says Kanimozhi

March 29, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated March 30, 2024 06:11 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Union government should take responsibility to control drug trafficking and the State government will extend all support, said Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) deputy general secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi.

Ms. Kanimozhi, who campaigned for Coimbatore constituency DMK candidate Ganapathy P. Rajkumar on Friday, told presspersons that the authority to control drugs is with the Central government. If there is an issue, the Union Home Ministry should take responsibility. There was a case of seizure of drugs at a Gujarat port. But no information related to the seizure was shared with the public, she said.

Regarding the BJP candidate for Coimbatore K. Annamalai’s claim that the BJP will poll 60 % votes, she said Mr. Annamalai has the right to dream of any vote share. But, victory is with the DMK, she said.

The schemes launched by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has reached the people, and they are clear that the BJP should not come back to power. The DMK-led alliance in the State will win all the 40 seats, she said.

Earlier, speaking at the campaigns, Ms. Kanimozhi said people should exercise their vote with caution. If the BJP returns to power, there will be no elections at all. The BJP spreads lies and creates enmity between people. Crimes against women and children have doubled under BJP’s rule in the country. Almost 25 % of the MSMEs in the country are closed down because of GST. So, the Chief Minister says this is another freedom struggle, she said.

The AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, has not spoken a word against Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the BJP. He only talks of the Chief Minister as though these are Assembly elections, she added.