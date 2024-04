April 08, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - KALPETTA

As many as nine candidates will contest in the Lok Sabha elections from the Wayanad constituency. Akeel Ahamed, an Independent candidate, withdrew his nomination on Monday.

The candidates are K.P. Sathyan (Independent), Ajeeb Muhammed (Independent), Rahul Gandhi (INC), Annie Raja (CPI), K. Surendran (NDA), P.R. Krishnan Kutty (Bahujan Samaj Party), Praseetha Azheekode (Independent), P. Radhakrishnan (Independent), and A.C. Sinoj (Independent).