ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls | NDA unveils vision document in Kerala’s Alappuzha constituency

April 22, 2024 04:44 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Document outlines ₹44,850-crore development projects in health, education, women empowerment, agriculture, industries, transport, and tourism, among other sectors

The Hindu Bureau

BJP Mahila Morcha national Ppresident Vanathi Srinivasan (left) and NDA’s Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency candidate Shobha Surendran during the release of vision document on April 22. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate in the Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala, Shobha Surendran, unveiled a vision document on April 22. It was released by BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Srinivasan also released a women’s manifesto at the function.

The document outlines ₹44,850-crore development projects in health, education, women empowerment, agriculture, industries, transport, and tourism, among other sectors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan flays Congress for its ‘silence’ on BJP’s RSS agenda

It proposes comprehensive development of coastal areas in the constituency by implementing a slew of projects worth ₹30,000 crore. The projects include the construction of seawalls and groynes on a war footing, renovation of the Thottappally spillway, development of fishing harbour at Purakkad and setting up a fisheries exporting centre.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tourism hub

The document proposes to make Alappuzha an international tourism hub. Vembanad Lake and canals will be cleaned by spending ₹1,650 crore. It suggests a ₹1,500-crore textile park in Alappuzha under the PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel scheme.

Other major proposals include setting up three ‘Gurudeva Canteens’ to provide midday meals for ₹1, houses for all homeless people in three years, drinking water connections to all houses in 300 days, establishment of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Alappuzha, opening 100 Jan Aushadhi outlets, setting up Kendriya Vidyalayas at Aroor and Karunagappally, and a Sainik school at Haripad.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US