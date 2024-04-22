GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha polls | NDA unveils vision document in Kerala’s Alappuzha constituency

Document outlines ₹44,850-crore development projects in health, education, women empowerment, agriculture, industries, transport, and tourism, among other sectors

April 22, 2024 04:44 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
BJP Mahila Morcha national Ppresident Vanathi Srinivasan (left) and NDA’s Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency candidate Shobha Surendran during the release of vision document on April 22.

BJP Mahila Morcha national Ppresident Vanathi Srinivasan (left) and NDA’s Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency candidate Shobha Surendran during the release of vision document on April 22. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate in the Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala, Shobha Surendran, unveiled a vision document on April 22. It was released by BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan.

Ms. Srinivasan also released a women’s manifesto at the function.

The document outlines ₹44,850-crore development projects in health, education, women empowerment, agriculture, industries, transport, and tourism, among other sectors.

Also read: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan flays Congress for its ‘silence’ on BJP’s RSS agenda

It proposes comprehensive development of coastal areas in the constituency by implementing a slew of projects worth ₹30,000 crore. The projects include the construction of seawalls and groynes on a war footing, renovation of the Thottappally spillway, development of fishing harbour at Purakkad and setting up a fisheries exporting centre.

Tourism hub

The document proposes to make Alappuzha an international tourism hub. Vembanad Lake and canals will be cleaned by spending ₹1,650 crore. It suggests a ₹1,500-crore textile park in Alappuzha under the PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel scheme.

Other major proposals include setting up three ‘Gurudeva Canteens’ to provide midday meals for ₹1, houses for all homeless people in three years, drinking water connections to all houses in 300 days, establishment of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Alappuzha, opening 100 Jan Aushadhi outlets, setting up Kendriya Vidyalayas at Aroor and Karunagappally, and a Sainik school at Haripad.

