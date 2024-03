Naam Tamilar Katchi announces candidates for T.N. and Puducherry; fields women from 20 seats

March 24, 2024 12:32 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - CHENNAI

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) on Saturday announced its candidates for the 40 Lok Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The party’s chief coordinator Seeman introduced all the candidates in a public meeting. The candidates are M. Jagadish Chander from Tiruvallur (SC); Amuthini from Chennai North; S. Tamilselvi from Chennai South; R. Karthikeyan from Chennai Central; V. Ravichandran from Sriperumbudur; V. Santhosh Kumar from Kancheepuram (SC); Afsiya Nasreen from Arakkonam; D. Mahesh Kumar from Vellore; Vidhyarani Veerappan from Krishnagiri; Abhinaya Ponnivalavan from Dharmapuri and R. Rameshbabu from Tiruvannamalai.

The other candidates include K. Bakkiyalakshmi from Arani; M. Kalanjiyam from Villupuram (SC); A. Jegadeesan from Kallakurichi; K. Manoj Kumar from Salem; K. Kanimozhi from Namakkal, M. Karmegan from Erode; M.K. Seethalakshmi from Tiruppur; A. Jeyakumar from Nilgiris (SC); M. Kalamani Jegannathan from Coimbatore; N. Suresh Kumar from Pollachi; Kayilai Rajan from Dindigul; R. Karuppiah from Karur; Rajesh from Tiruchirappalli; R. Thenmozhi from Perambalur; V. Manivasagan from Cuddalore; R. Jhansi Rani from Chidambaram (SC); P. Kaliyammal from Mayiladuthurai; M. Karthiga from Nagapattinam (SC); Humayun Kabir from Thanjavur; V. Ezhilarasi from Sivaganga; M. Sathya Devi from Madurai; Madhan Jeyabalan from Theni; C. Kowshik from Virudhunagar; Chadraprabha Jeyapal from Ramanadhapuram; Rouvina Rooth Jane from Thoothukudi; C.S. Isai Mathivanan from Tenkasi (SC); P. Sathiya from Tirunelveli; Mariya Jeniffer from Kanniyakumari; and R. Menaga from Puducherry.

Out of the 40 candidates, 20 are women. Vidhyarani Veerappan, who contests from Krishnagiri, is the daughter of forest brigand Veerappan. The party also fielded R. Gemini from Vilavancode Assembly Constituency which is facing a by-election.

