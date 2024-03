Lok Sabha polls | MP Vijay Vasanth of Congress files nomination for Kanniyakumari constituency

March 27, 2024 03:35 pm | Updated 03:35 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

Mr. Vasanth who won the 2021 by-poll, will be fighting for the Kanniyakumari seat once again; he is up against BJP’s Pon. Radhakrishnan and Pasilian Nazerath of the AIADMK

Mr. Vasanth was accompanied by Minister Mano Thangaraj, MLAs J.G. Prince and S. Rajeshkumar when he filed his nomination papers.

This time around too, he will be up against Pon. Radhakrishnan of the BJP, as well as Pasilian Nazerath of the AIADMK and Maria Jennifer Clara Micahel of Naam Tamilar Katchi among others

