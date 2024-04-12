Lok Sabha polls | Mallikarjun Kharge to campaign for Vaithilingam in Puducherry on April 15

April 12, 2024 01:01 pm | Updated April 13, 2024 07:19 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will campaign for party’s PuducherryLok Sabha candidate V. Vaithilingam on April 15.

He would reach Puducherry airport on Monday morning and would address a public meeting at the Agriculture Market Committee ground at Thattanchavady. After addressing the public meeting, Mr. Kharge would leave to Cuddalore for campaigning in Tamil Nadu around noon.

Mr. Vaithilingam on Friday began his two-day tour of Karaikal region. He would campaign in all the five Assembly segments in the region and return to Puducherry on Saturday night.