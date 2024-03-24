Lok Sabha polls| Kongu region is AIADMK’s fort, says former Minister Sengottaiyan

March 24, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Salem/Erode

Former Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan said on Sunday that Kongu region is the fort of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), while the Salem Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate T.M. Selvaganapathy termed that AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami a betrayer.

Mr. Sengottaiyan, who participated in the ground-breaking ceremony for the AIADMK party election office at Erode Government Hospital Junction, told reporters that the AIADMK candidate for Erode Parliamentary constituency, Aatral Ashok Kumar, is known for his social service. The victory of the Erode AIADMK candidate is assured by the people and the same will reflect in all the seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The groundwork of AIADMK cadre is the best among all parties. Kongu region is the fort of AIADMK, he said.

In Salem, former Minister and DMK candidate T.M. Selvaganapathy started his election campaign in Salem City on Sunday and told the media that the achievements of the DMK government would ensure the party’s victory in the election.

Replying to a question on the AIADMK general secretary’s claim that the Salem DMK candidate is a betrayer, Mr. Selvaganapathy said “It was I who introduced Mr. Palaniswami to the AIADMK. He betrayed not only me but also the present Housing and Urban Development Minister, S. Muthusamy, former Minister Sengottaiyan, and V.K. Sasikala, who made him the Chief Minister.” Mr. Palaniswami does not have the moral rights to use the word betrayer as he has betrayed the people of Tamil Nadu. The parties that are in alliance with the BJP are opportunists, he alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT