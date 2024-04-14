ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls | Islamic federation from Coimbatore meets CM Stalin, extends solidarity

April 14, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Representatives of the Sunnath Jamath Federation from Coimbatore met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Tiruppur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Representatives of the Sunnath Jamath Federation from Coimbatore met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin in Tiruppur on Saturday and submitted their demands, besides extending support to the INDIA bloc in the Lok Sabha election.

ADVERTISEMENT

The federation comprised of organisations like the Sunnath Jamaath Kolgai Kootamaippu, Jamaat-e-Islami, political parties such as Indian Union Muslim League, Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi and Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam met Mr. Stalin when he arrived in Tiruppur for an election rally.

The federation demanded the release of Muslim prisoners who have been behind bars for over 20 years and stated that permission for the construction of mosques and madrasas are often denied or delayed by authorities, citing various reasons. It wanted the government to ease the process of approval.

According to the federation, Muslim-populated areas like Karumbukadai and Ukkadam in Coimbatore are deprived of banks, schools above sixth grade and other facilities, including a playground. It said that adequate government land is available at Pullukkadu near Ukkadam where a high school and playground can be set up.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The federation also requested the government to hold job fairs in these areas, and extended support for INDIA bloc candidates contesting in Coimbatore and Pollachi Lok Sabha constituencies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US