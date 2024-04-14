GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Lok Sabha polls | Islamic federation from Coimbatore meets CM Stalin, extends solidarity

April 14, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Representatives of the Sunnath Jamath Federation from Coimbatore met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Tiruppur on Saturday.

Representatives of the Sunnath Jamath Federation from Coimbatore met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Tiruppur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Representatives of the Sunnath Jamath Federation from Coimbatore met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin in Tiruppur on Saturday and submitted their demands, besides extending support to the INDIA bloc in the Lok Sabha election.

The federation comprised of organisations like the Sunnath Jamaath Kolgai Kootamaippu, Jamaat-e-Islami, political parties such as Indian Union Muslim League, Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi and Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam met Mr. Stalin when he arrived in Tiruppur for an election rally.

The federation demanded the release of Muslim prisoners who have been behind bars for over 20 years and stated that permission for the construction of mosques and madrasas are often denied or delayed by authorities, citing various reasons. It wanted the government to ease the process of approval.

According to the federation, Muslim-populated areas like Karumbukadai and Ukkadam in Coimbatore are deprived of banks, schools above sixth grade and other facilities, including a playground. It said that adequate government land is available at Pullukkadu near Ukkadam where a high school and playground can be set up.

The federation also requested the government to hold job fairs in these areas, and extended support for INDIA bloc candidates contesting in Coimbatore and Pollachi Lok Sabha constituencies.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Lok Sabha / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.