Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Lok Sabha polls | India to sign agreement with U.K. next year that will double T.N. weavers’ incomes: Annamalai

Mr. Annamalai, speaking in Namakkal and Salem, also said the T.N. BJP would ensure that ₹900 crore is brought in from Central funds for the Cauvery-Thirumanimutharu linking project

April 05, 2024 10:54 am | Updated 10:54 am IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
BJP T.N. president K. Annamalai. File

BJP T.N. president K. Annamalai. File | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

T.N. BJP State president K. Annamalai, said that next year India will enter into a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the United Kingdom (U.K.).

Speaking in Vennandur in Namakkal and at Ammapet in Salem on Thursday (April 4, 2024), Mr. Annamalai said that following the signing of the FTA, the income of weavers would be doubled, changing the fate of weavers in Tamil Nadu.

The T.N. BJP, he also said, would bring ₹900 crore in funds from the Union government to the Cauvery-Thirumanimutharu linking project. In the last budget of the Congress government in 2014, it had allocated ₹1.17 lakh crore for infrastructure in the country but in 2024, the BJP government had allotted ₹11 lakh crore, Mr. Annamalai pointed out.

Responding to Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, who had displayed a list of people in the BJP with criminal backgrounds, Mr. Annamalai said that the DMK party is known for its rowdyism. DMK Minister K. Ponmudi and Vellore MP Kathir Anand, both disrespected women through their comments, Mr. Annamalai charged.

