GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

INDIA bloc plans five Prime Ministers in five years, says PM Modi

PM Modi referred to what he termed as Karnataka’s rotational Chief Ministership model as an example, where he claimed the Congress government’s tenure has been divided into 2.5 years between the current Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

April 27, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Kolhapur

Ateeq Shaikh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in Kolhapur, on April 27, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in Kolhapur, on April 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

“If the INDIA bloc gets majority to form the union government for the entire term, it is planning to have five Prime Ministers, one PM each year” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a gathering in western Maharashtra’s Kolhapur on April 27

“These people (Congress) who are struggling to win Lok Sabha seats in three digits, can such INDI alliance people even reach the doorstep to form a government? And they are in such a state that they are preparing a formula to have one year-one PM. If they get an opportunity for five years, then five PMs,” said Mr. Modi targeting the Opposition parties.

The INDIA combine is an alliance of 26 Opposition parties.

He referred to what he termed as Karnataka’s rotational Chief Ministership model as an example, where he claimed the Congress government’s tenure has been divided into 2.5 years between the current Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

While attacking Congress, he gave another reference from Karnataka as the party’s pan-India plan, “Muslims were included in Other Backward Class (OBC) list to share 27% reservation... Congress wants to change the Constitution and rob Dalits as well as OBCs of reservation benefits and make them into religion based.”

Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as shehzada (prince), he once again referred to his earlier wealth distribution statement. “They want to search your wealth and distribute it to those who the party had mentioned as having the first right over the country’s resources. They also want to impose inheritance tax and rob your children of their inheritance.”

Mr. Modi’s rally in Kolhapur was to campaign for two Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) incumbent MPs Sanjay Mandlik from Kolhapur constituency and Dhairyasheel Mane from Hatkanangale. Mr. Mandlik is defending his seats against Congress candidate and scion of Kolhapur royal family Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj. At Hatkanangale, there is a three cornered contest, among Mr. Mane, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana’s President Raju Shetti and Shiv Sena’s (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Satyajeet Patil.

With two phases of Lok Sabha elections through and these two seats to go to polls in the third phase scheduled on May 7, Mr. Modi claimed that the INDI alliance has made two self-goals, thereby NDA leading by 2-0.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.