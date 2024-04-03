GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha polls I Additional ballot units allocated to the Nilgiris

April 03, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated April 04, 2024 07:00 am IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau
The Nilgiris District Collector, M. Aruna, inspecting the ballot boxes which came from Erode.

The Nilgiris District Collector, M. Aruna, inspecting the ballot boxes which came from Erode. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

An additional 240 ballot units that were brought to the Nilgiris were inspected by District Collector and returning officer M. Aruna on Wednesday.

According to officials, as there were a total of 16 candidates contesting in the Lok Sabha elections in the Nilgiris, additional ballot units were required, and as a result, 240 units were brought from Perundurai in Erode. The machines were inspected by Ms. Aruna. The ballot units were kept in safe rooms in the presence of representatives of candidates contesting the elections.

In the Nilgiris, a total of 689 ballot units and 825 VVPAT machines had already been allocated.

On Monday, Ms. Aruna, inspected a vulnerable polling booth in Sannamvayal in Pandalur. She checked on whether the polling booth has drinking water, electricity, and toilet facilities. She held discussions with the Nilgiris district superintendent of police P. Sundaravadivel about what security measures needed to be taken as well as facilities that needed to be made available for CRPF personnel stationed in the polling booths.

The Collector also inspected and watched the duties being performed by flying squads near Silver Cloud Estate and Kil Nadugani check-posts. The Nilgiris district administration also stated that the availability of water, electricity and toilets are being verified in 689 polling stations in the three Assembly segments of Udhagamandalam, Coonoor and Gudalur in the Nilgiris.

Related Topics

Nilgiris / General Elections 2024 / democracy / Tamil Nadu

