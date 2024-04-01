Lok Sabha polls | Hindu Makkal Katchi will not support BJP candidate in Nagapattinam

April 01, 2024 03:26 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Makkal Katchi has withdrawn its support for M. Ramesh Govind, the BJP’s candidate for the Nagapattinam Lok Sabha seat, as its members were allegedly not accorded “due respect.”

Jeya Vijayendran, district president of the Hindu Makkal Katchi, said the party has not been invited to participate in the campaign by the BJP in Nagapattinam. “In the BJP’s election campaign here, flags of our party were not included. No respect was given to us or our leader Arjun Sampath. We are withdrawing our support for the BJP candidate M. Ramesh Govind.”

At the district council meeting held by the HMK, members passed a resolution that said voting was everyone’s right and that party cadre could vote this time based on their individual preferences.

On Saturday, March 30, 2024, BJP State president K. Annamalai had campaigned in support of the BJP candidate in Nagapattinam.

