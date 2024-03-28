ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls: Four candidates file nominations in Thiruvananthapuram constituency on March 28

March 28, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Mini S. of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist), independent candidates Jenifar J. Russell, Suseelan S., and Christopher Shaju filed their nomination papers

The Hindu Bureau

Four candidates filed their nominations in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency on Thursday, the first day of the filing of nominations in the State for the April 26 Lok Sabha polls.

The list included Mini S. of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist), and independent candidates Jenifar J. Russell, Suseelan S. and Christopher Shaju. They filed their nomination papers before the District Collector and Returning Officer for the constituency Geromic George.

April 4 is the last day for filing nominations. Nominations cannot be filed on March 29, and 31 and April 1, which are holidays as per the Negotiable Instruments Act. The scrutiny of the nominations will take place on April 5.

Expenditure observers

Expenditure observers appointed by the Election Commission have arrived in the district. Ravi Kant Kumar Choudhary is the observer for the Attingal constituency and Manav Bansal for the Thiruvananthapuram constituency. The two Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers have their office at Room 403, Government Guest House, Thycaud.

The office of the expenditure observer for Attingal can be contacted at 0471-2962362, 9188925519

Expenditure observer for the Thiruvananthapuram constituency can be contacted at 0471-2961953, 9188925518.

