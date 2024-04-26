Lok Sabha polls | FIR against Tejasvi Surya for soliciting votes on religious grounds

April 26, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Bengaluru.

Jayanagar police have registered an FIR against BJP’s Bengaluru South candidate and incumbent MP Tejasvi Surya for allegedly soliciting votes on religious grounds.

The Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer, in a statement posted on the microblogging website X, said, “Case is booked against Tejasvi Surya MP and Candidate of Bengaluru South PC on 25.04.24 at Jayanagar PS u/s 123(3) for posting a video in X handle and soliciting votes on the ground of religion.”

Mr. Surya, who is known for his controversial statements, reposted a video of him talking to a news agency, in which he said, “We the BJP voters are 80%, but we come out and vote only 20%. The Congress voters are 20%, but they come out and vote 80%. This is the ground reality. My request to you all BJP voters is, every single vote of yours matters. Please come out and vote. Because if you are not voting, the Congress’ 20% is definitely voting.”

VIDEO | "We the BJP voters are 80 per cent but only 20 per cent come out and vote. Congress' voters are 20 per cent but they come out and vote 80 per cent. This is the ground reality at the polling booths in most cases. Every single vote of yours matters. Please come out and vote…

Police sources also said they have taken cognisance of another post of Mr. Surya, where he allegedly sought votes citing the Ram Mandir and asked people to vote for Mr. Modi for “a better and secure future.”

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case under the Representation of the People Act. The police will seek the permission of the court to further investigation.