April 05, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

With the Lok Sabha election approaching, farmers in places such as Sethumadai, Anamalai, Valparai and Thondamuthur in the Pollachi Parliamentary constituency are demanding candidates of prominent political parties to lend voice to their demands, mainly solution to prevent crop damage caused by wild animals.

With no proper measures taken to mitigate negative interactions between humans and animals, incidents of loss of lives and damage to properties and crops are increasing, they say.

P. Kandasamy of Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam, a non-partisan association of farmers, said that Thondamuthur was one of the most affected areas with regard to crop damage by animals, especially wild elephants.

Mr. Kandasamy alleged that the Forest Department was primarily considering damage caused by elephants for compensation, whereas other animals such as wild boars, deer and peafowl also caused huge damages to crops.

“Even if a farmer suffers crop damage to the tune of ₹2 lakh a year, the Department allots a maximum fixed sum, often up to ₹25,000. There is a sheer lack of funds to settle compensation, and the solatium for human deaths due to wild animal attacks has been increased to ₹10 lakh. If a forest division is allotted ₹ 1 crore to pay compensation to farmers for a year, the whole amount will be exhausted if 10 people lose their lives in animal attacks. The government should increase fund allocation for compensation and introduce scientifically proven methods as long-term measures to mitigate conflicts,” he said.

G. Patteeswaran, a farmer who cultivates paddy on over 15 acres at Kaliyapuram near Pollachi, said wild boars, peafowl and porcupine were among the wild animals that cause significant damage to different crops in the region.

“I suffered a loss to the tune of ₹4 lakh due to crop damage caused by wild animals last year. However, I was paid hardly 15% of the total loss as compensation,” he said.

Farmers in places such as Sethumadai near Pollachi are suffering from crop damage caused by wild elephants.

Though the Valparai plateau in the Pollachi constituency is largely home to tea and coffee estates, where damage to crops is minimal, estate workers and farmers often become victims of attacks by animals such as leopard, bear and gaur.

“Developmental activities in the forest buffer, and other disturbances to the natural paths of wild animals are said to be among reasons for them coming into human habitations. This points to corruption by officials of various government departments who accord permission for illegal constructions or fail to check them,” said a representative of another farmers’ association.

Various farmers’ associations have demanded political parties to include demands of farmers in their manifestos. G. Ranganathan of Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam said a list of demands has been submitted to the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the same would be given to other major parties in the coming days.