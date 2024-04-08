GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha polls: eight contestants each in Malappuram, Ponnani constituencies

April 08, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two Independent candidates withdrew their nominations for the Lok Sabha polls in Malappuram constituency on Monday, the last day to do so. They are Naseef P.P. and N. Bindu. None, however, withdrew nominations in Ponnani constituency.

There are eight candidates each in Malappuram and Ponnani constituencies. They were allotted poll symbols also.

The contestants in Malappuram are M. Abdul Salam (BJP), T. Krishnan (BSP), E.T. Mohammed Basheer (IUML), V. Vaseef [CPI(M)], P.C. Narayanan (BDP), Abdul Salam (Independent), Naseef Ali Mullappalli (Independent), and Thrissur Naseer (Independent).

The contestants in Ponnani are M.P. Abdussamad Samadani (IUML), Nivedita Subramanian (BJP), Vinod (BSP), K.S. Hamza [CPI(M)], Abdussamad Malayampalli (Independent), Bindu (Independent), Hamza (Independent), and Hamza Kadavandi (Independent).

