Lok Sabha polls | Edappadi Palaniswami kickstarts his election campaign in Salem

March 24, 2024 12:29 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST - SALEM

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami distributed pamphlets at Periya Soragai near Nangavalli on Sunday, March 24, 2024 kickstarting his campaign for the Parliamentary elections.

Ahead of his campaign, Mr. Palaniswami offered prayers at Sendraya Perumal Kovil at Periya Soragai on Sunday morning. He went to the temple with the Salem Parliamentary Constituency AIADMK candidate P. Vignesh and offered prayers.

About 500 supporters gathered at the temple and the former Chief Minister spent nearly 30 minutes distributing the pamphlets to the public. He then left for Tiruchi to launch the party’s campaign.

