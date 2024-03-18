Lok Sabha polls | ECI orders removal of West Bengal DGP

March 18, 2024 02:59 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST - New Delhi

The Election Commission of India (ECI), on March 18, has ordered the transfer of the West Bengal DG&IGP to a non-election related post.

In a direction sent to the Chief Secretary of West Bengal, the country poll body has ordered immediate transfer of Rajeev Kumar, IPS, the current Director General & Inspector General of Police, West Bengal. The directive also sought to hand over his duties to the next senior officer in the Police Headquarters till- the position is filled.

It also sought a list of eligible officers for posting of Director General & Inspector General of Police, West Bengal by 5 pm on March 18.

The step is a part of the commission’s efforts to maintain a level-playing field and ensure the integrity of the electoral process, which has been emphasised by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on several occasions.

The move comes after the commission comprising CEC and fellow Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu met in New Delhi on March 18, 2024.

(With inputs from PTI)

