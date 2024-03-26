GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha polls | DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi files nomination from Thoothukudi

Ms. Kanimozhi is contesting from Thoothukudi for the second time; she won the 2019 Parliamentary election, when she was up against BJP’s Tamilisai Soundararajan

March 26, 2024 03:23 pm | Updated 03:32 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, the DMK’s candidate for the Thoothukudi constituency, filed her nomintion papers on Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, the DMK’s candidate for the Thoothukudi constituency, filed her nomintion papers on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Incumbent Member of Parliament of the Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi of the DMK, filed her nomination with Returning Officer G. Lakshmipathi, on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, to contest from Thoothukudi for the second time.

Indian people who believe in democracy will throw out BJP government: Kanimozhi

Ms. Kanimozhi, who won during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections contesting against BJP’s Tamilisai Soundararajan and others, was accompanied by Ministers Anitha R. Radhakrishnan and P. Geetha Jeevan as well as Thoothukudi City Mayor N.P. Jegan, among others, while filing her papers.

The affidavit submitted by Ms. Kanimozhi notes that she has assets worth ₹57.32 crore in her name. Further, she has two pending cases against her filed by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), both for the 2G scam case.

This time around, Ms. Kanimozhi is up against the AIADMK’s R. Sivasami Velumani, who filed his nomination papers on March 25, and S.D.R. Vijayaseelan from the Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar), who will enter the fray as part of the BJP’s National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

