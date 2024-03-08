Lok Sabha polls | DMK allots one seat to MDMK in Tamil Nadu

March 08, 2024 01:31 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), on Friday, March 8, 2024 finalised seat-sharing talks with the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and allocated the latter party, one seat.

The agreement to allot one seat to the MDMK in the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu was signed between DMK president M.K. Stalin and MDMK general secretary Vaiko.

Speaking to reporters at the DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam after signing the pact, Mr. Vaiko said the seat’s constituency would be decided upon later. He also said the party would contest on its own symbol.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls too, the MDMK was allocated one Lok Sabha seat, and also got a Rajya Sabha berth.

Mr. Vaiko said there had been no discussion on the Rajya Sabha seat at present, as there were 15 months left to decide on this.

So far, the DMK has allocated 2 seats each to the two Left parties, the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

It has allotted the Ramanathapuram constituency to the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the Namakkal constituency to the Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK). IUML has announced that K. Navas Kani, who won from Ramanathapuram in 2019, will contest again this time.

