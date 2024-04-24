Lok Sabha polls: development, caste issues prevail in Ghaziabad and G.B. Nagar

April 24, 2024 01:31 am | Updated April 25, 2024 07:30 am IST - Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), where voting is scheduled on Friday, are poised for exciting contests between BJP’s infrastructure narrative and the Opposition’s attempt to highlight the dissonance among various caste groups and farmers’ demand for better compensation for land acquired for various development projects. The BJP, which is banking on the images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, won both seats by huge margins in the 2019 general election.

In both constituencies, NGOs and Resident Welfare Organisations are raising issues of pollution, stray dogs, and lack of proper drainage. In Gautam Buddha Nagar, the BJP has repeated two-time MP Dr. Mahesh Sharma. He is up against INDIA bloc candidate Dr. Mahendra Nagar (Samajwadi Party) and BSP’s Rajendra Singh Solanki. Dr. Sharma is banking on the big-ticket development projects in the constituency, such as the upcoming Jewar Airport, Toy City complex, and Film City. His speeches, however, are full of praise for the PM and the CM.

Gurjar vote

On the other hand, Dr. Nagar is focused on the Gurjar vote, which constitutes around 12% of voters in Gautam Buddha Nagar and wields influence on the transport business. He has been addressing caste panchayats of Gurjars and Tyagis, where he has talked about unemployment among the youth, paper leaks, and inflation to shift the spotlight away from Hindutva.

Ghaziabad made headlines after two-time MP General (Retd.) V.K. Singh was replaced by the area MLA Atul Garg. After playing the “easy access” card to fight anti-incumbency, Mr. Garg has been describing himself as the “postman of Modi”. He portrays the election as a mandate for nationalism and the PM’s third term. Meanwhile, the local BJP unit is selling the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System as an aspirational solution to the transport woes.

Ghaziabad’s INDIA candidate Dolly Sharma (Congress), who enjoys popularity among the youth, is taking on Mr. Garg, former Minister of State for Health in the Yogi Adityanath government, by calling him an “absent Minister” during the pandemic. While Mr. Garg is focused on brand ‘Modi’, Ms. Sharma is raising local issues and is seeking a vote for change. “Poor garbage disposal and lack of proper medical facilities are concerns that need immediate attention. Several areas are struggling to get piped water and the security of women remains an issue,” she said.

The BSP is working on the Rajput anger against the BJP by fielding Thakur candidates from both the constituencies. In Ghaziabad, it has fielded Nand Kishore Pundir to reach out to around seven lakh Rajput votes. Party chief Mayawati has added fuel to the campaign by promising a separate State of west Uttar Pradesh.

