Lok Sabha polls: cyber patrol intensified to prevent circulation of fake information in Kerala

Published - June 03, 2024 07:24 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

With the support of various cyber police stations and the State-level hi-tech cell, the police have intensified cyber patrolling to keep an eye on suspected social media accounts and individuals engaged in the circulation of fake information or misleading content related to the Lok Sabha election results. District-level monitoring committees under District Election Officers will monitor their respective areas and report suspicious incidents to the police for instant action.

Social media surveillance has been stepped up in the wake of complaints about malicious social media campaigns against some candidates, which led to mass protests across the State during electioneering. Misleading social media posters and reels related to exit poll predictions have already been reported to the cyber squads.

Considering the high number of complaints on defamatory social media campaigns in Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency, there will be advanced surveillance measures to curb the recurrence of such incidents after the declaration of election results. Besides officers of the cyber cell and cyber police stations, cyber observers will also support the police.

“The public can support the effort by instantly reporting defamatory or fake content related to election results.  Messages which threaten communal or political harmony in the State should be treated with utmost seriousness,” said a police officer attached to the Kerala Police Cyberdome.

According to police sources, many suspicious Malayalam social media accounts frequently engaged in the circulation of offensive content related to Kerala politics and religion were taken down with the intervention of special squads. More such accounts were identified for action, they added. 

A cyber expert associated with the Kerala Police Cyberdome said the majority of misleading social media pages were being operated from abroad, making it challenging for the police to track suspects. However, the growth of technology and improved international communication between investigators were helping the Kerala police tackle such cases quickly, he added.

