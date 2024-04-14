Lok Sabha polls | Congress will abolish Agniveer scheme, says Raj Babbar

April 14, 2024 03:00 am | Updated 03:00 am IST - JAMMU

Congress leader Raj Babbar, canvassing for Chaudhary Lal Singh in Udhampur constituency, on Saturday said his party “will abolish the Agniveer scheme and restore regular recruitments”.

“The Modi government is spoiling the future of youth and dashing their dreams to join armed forces by launching the Agniveer scheme. The Congress will abolish the scheme and restore regular recruitments,” Mr. Babbar said, during a public rally in Udhampur.

The Congress leader urged people to help in “bringing back good days, as people are fed up with the policies and programs of the BJP and its economic policies”.

Mr. Babbar lauded Mr. Singh’s leadership and described him as “crusader against injustice”. “He fights for the rights of the poor and downtrodden. I have seen Lal Singh ji fighting for the cause of common man and rights of his people and again he will represent you effectively as reflected in the crowd here,” he said.

He accused the BJP of meting out injustice with the people of J&K in every sphere. “It’s time to bring about change through ballot,” he said.

Bharatsinh Solanki, in-charge of J&K affairs, said, “People of J&K were deprived of their status, rights, and dignity. The youth are facing the worst kind of unemployment. People want to teach a lesson to the BJP.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Singh, a former BJP leader who joined the Congress in March this year, said he will fight for the rights and dignity of people of J&K, “who have been deprived of their identity, status, dignity and rights to land, jobs, resources”.

“People were subjected to the worst kind of injustice by the BJP regime and deprived of their representatives to raise the voice of people in legislature and the time has come to rise and throw the BJP out of power,” he said.