Lok Sabha polls | Congress to sound poll bugle from Tukkuguda public meeting

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress has chosen Telangana as the launchpad for its national manifesto release.

Aiming to challenge the Central leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress plans to unveil its manifesto, which offers five guarantees to people in the country, at the Tukkuguda public meeting in Telangana on April 6.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, along with top Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, will be the guests at the meeting, which is to be presided over by TPCC president and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

The Congress will sound the poll bugle for Lok Sabha elections from here. The meeting, set to be held at a sprawling 60-acre ground with an additional 300 acres allocated for parking, anticipates the participation of over 10 lakh people from different parts of the State.

Tukkuguda holds significance for the Congress, being the place from where the Vijayabheri rally started, where Sonia Gandhi announced the six guarantees promised by the Congress government to the people of Telangana during the Assembly elections campaign on September 17 last year, paving the way for the party’s landslide victory in the Assembly elections.

Echoing his earlier assertions, Mr. Revanth Reddy once again expressed confidence in the Congress’ prospects to assume power at the national level with a similar grand event slated for Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan.

The Congress’s track record of fulfilling pre-election promises has generated considerable anticipation among both the public and political circles, as all eyes turn towards the forthcoming assembly in Tukkuguda.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday after inspecting the site, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that the Congress, which is leading the INDIA bloc, would certainly come to power at the Centre.

The Congress leaders claimed that promises made before the Assembly elections, such as free bus travel for women, increasing the Rajiv Arogyasri limit to ₹5 lakh, providing free electricity up to 200 units, and making the LPG cylinder available for ₹500, are being successfully implemented in Telangana, and they are confident of winning at least 14 MPs in the State alone.

The Congress leaders said that they have made over 30,000 government job appointments and are all set to provide more jobs to the youth.

