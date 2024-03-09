GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha polls | Congress to contest in 10 seats in DMK alliance in T.N. and Puducherry

The signing of the pact is expected to take place on the evening of Saturday, March 9, 2024; the constituencies are yet to be finalised

March 09, 2024 11:13 am | Updated 07:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

B. Kolappan
Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai along with senior leaders of the party greeting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai. File photo

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai along with senior leaders of the party greeting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) sealed a pact with the DMK for 10 seats in the Dravidian party’s alliance in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

In the 2019 general elections too, the party was allotted 10 seats, including the seat in Puducherry, and won all but the Theni constituency where former TNCC president E.V.K.S. Elangovan had contested.

The signing of the pact, for nine seats in T.N. and the one seat in Puducherry, took place on the evening of Saturday, March 9, 2024. The agreement was signed by DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and TNCC president Selvaperunthagai.

“We are fully satisfied with the allocation. Our leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi will campaign for the candidates of our alliance in all the Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu,” TNCC president K. Selvaperunthagai said, speaking to The Hindu.

Mr. Selvaperunthagai, in response to a query, ruled out the possibility of actor and founder of Makkal Neethi Mayam (MNM) leader Kamal Haasan contesting under the ‘Hand’ symbol of the Congress party.

With this, the DMK has now allocated two seats each to the two Left parties, the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist); one seat to the MDMK; the two reserved constituencies of Villupuram and Chidambaram to the VCK; the Ramanathapuram constituency to the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the Namakkal constituency to the Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK).

It may be recalled that Mr.  Selvaperunthagai had made it clear earlier this week, amidst speculations, that the seat-sharing talks with the DMK were proceeding smoothly.

Tamil Nadu / state politics / General Elections 2024 / Indian National Congress / Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

