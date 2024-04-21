GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha polls | Congress sells ‘fear, hunger and corruption in its shop’, says PM Modi

PM Modi accused Congress of ignoring the welfare of tribals saying it could not find a single person from Adivasi community who could be President during its 60-year rule.

April 21, 2024 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - Jaipur

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha polls, in Jalore on April 21, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha polls, in Jalore on April 21, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 21 accused the Congress party of ignoring the welfare of tribals, saying it could not find a single person from the Adivasi community who could be the President of the country during its 60-year rule.

“Were the tribals not capable? Just see the Congress’ mindset. But in 2014, you blessed us.., and now a tribal daughter is the country’s president. This is real participation. This is the spirit of the Constitution given by Babasaheb,” Mr. Modi said addressing a public meeting in Banswara in support of BJP’s Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya.

Mr. Modi said that the BJP is committed towards the welfare of the poor and works honestly, but the Congress sells “fear, hunger and corruption in its shop”.

He alleged that the Congress has always instilled fear among the Dalits, tribals and minorities and is now spreading lies about democracy, the Constitution and reservation to scare them.

"But the country is no longer in the grip of fear. That is why their lies are no longer working. In the states with considerable tribal population, the Congress is ousted from power or has been relegated to the third or fourth position... There is anger among the tribal population and there are concrete reasons for it," Mr. Modi said.

He said a Tribal Welfare Ministry was formed only under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

"From among crores of tribal sons and daughters, the Congress could not a single person in 60 years who could become the President of the country," Mr. Modi said, adding the Congress and the INDIA bloc even opposed the candidature of the current President who is from the tribal community.

