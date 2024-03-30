Lok Sabha polls | CM Stalin to campaign in Erode on Sunday

March 30, 2024 03:11 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST - ERODE

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will participate in a public meeting and campaign for three candidates of INDIA bloc for the Lok Sabha polls at Chinniyampalayam on Sunday evening.

He will campaign for Erode DMK’s candidate K.E. Prakash, Namakkal Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi candidate S. Matheswaran and Karur Indian National Congress candidate S. Jothimani. The meeting, expected to begin at 7 p.m. will have leaders of alliance parties, and about 70,000 cadres are expected to participate. After the meeting, the Chief Minister would be leaving for Coimbatore.

Party sources said Mr. Stalin is expected to campaign for the Erode candidate during his morning walk and interact with people. Over 1,000 police were posted for duty and use of drones were banned as a security measure.