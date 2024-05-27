GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Lok Sabha polls: Chennai prepares for vote counting

Updated - May 28, 2024 06:58 am IST

Published - May 27, 2024 02:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner (second left), with Chennai District Collector Rashmi Siddharth Zagade (second right), Additional Commissioner (Health) V. Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy (right) and Regional Deputy Commissioner (north) Katta Ravi Teja (left), held a meeting on May 27, 2024 regarding randomisation of officers for Lok Sabha election counting.

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner (second left), with Chennai District Collector Rashmi Siddharth Zagade (second right), Additional Commissioner (Health) V. Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy (right) and Regional Deputy Commissioner (north) Katta Ravi Teja (left), held a meeting on May 27, 2024 regarding randomisation of officers for Lok Sabha election counting. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The first phase of the randomisation process for appointing officers for vote counting began on Monday, May 27, 2024. The results of the Lok Sabha election held across the nation in seven phases are to be announced on June 4.

Also Read: Chennai’s three Parliamentary constituencies record overall polling percentage of 55.94

“A total of 1,433 officers - including 357 micro-observers including 20% reserve, 374 counting supervisors, 380 counting assistants, and 322 office assistants, will manage the counting for Chennai’s three parliamentary constituencies. The selection of 1,111 staff was completed today, with work orders to follow soon. Training for counting officers and staff is scheduled for 29 May,“ he told reporters.

The second phase of randomisation is on June 3 when the officers will be informed of the respective centres, followed by the final draw on June 4, at 5 a.m.

“Security involves 1,384 police personnel and 584 surveillance cameras: 176 at Queen Mary’s College for Chennai North Lok Sabha Constituency, 210 for Chennai South constituency at Anna University, and 198 at Loyola College for Chennai Central. Additionally, 345 surveillance cameras will be installed in the counting halls on counting day: 106 in Chennai North, 132 in Chennai South, and 107 in Chennai Central,“ Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan mentioned.

Chennai District Collector Rashmi Siddharth Zagade, Additional Commissioner (Health) V. Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy, Joint Commissioner (Works) G.S. Sameeran, Deputy Commissioner (Education) Sharanya Ari, Regional Deputy Commissioners M. P. Amit, (South), K. J. Praveen Kumar (Central) and Katta Ravi Teja (North), District Revenue Officer (Elections) S. Suresh and officers were present.

Related Topics

Chennai / Lok Sabha / election / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.