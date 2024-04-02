Lok Sabha polls | Check lorries used by quarries for transporting minerals to curb cash movement, say activists in Tiruppur

April 02, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated April 03, 2024 07:55 am IST - TIRUPPUR

Public welfare activists in Tiruppur have raised apprehensions about transportation of cash in M.sand lorries for distribution to voters, and have sought tighter curbs on possession of explosives in stone quarries.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a petition addressed to Tiruppur Collector and Chief Electoral Officer T. Christuraj, coordinator of Tamil Nadu Environmental Protection Movement R.S. Mugilan sought a tighter vigil on a section of political leaders with direct and indirect ownership of quarries.

Citing past instances of raids carried out in quarries that were under the benami ownership of politicians across the State by the Directorate of Enforcement, Income Tax Department and GST Department, Mr. Mugilan complained that the flying squads had been found wanting in conducting checks on the lorries utilised for transporting quarried minerals. These lorries must come under rigid monitoring of the flying squads, Mr. Mugilan said.

In a representation made to the district administration in the same petition, R. Satishkumar, State secretary of Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Padukappu Sangam, expressed fear that possession of explosives in huge quantities by the quarry operators was not ideal in election time. There ought to be tight scrutiny on stocking of explosives in quarries. All measures for preventing law and order situations must be taken, Mr. Satishkumar added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.