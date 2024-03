Lok Sabha polls | BSP announces 16 candidates, focuses on Muslim outreach

March 24, 2024 06:17 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - Lucknow

The party in-charges in some districts had earlier declared candidates at district level.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on March 24 declared its first list of 16 candidates for the 2024 parliamentary polls in Uttar Pradesh. The party gave Mohammad Irfan Saifi ticket from Moradabad, Mujahid Hussain from Amroha, Majid Ali from the Saharanpur, Zeeshan Khan from Rampur, Anis Ahmad Khan alias Phool Babu from Pilibhit, Shaukat Ali from the Sambhal, Abid Ali from Aonla, Surendra Singh Pal from Nagina, Girish Chandra Jatav from Bulandshahr, Dodram Verma from Shahjahanpur, Vijendra Singh from Bijnor, Praveen Bansal from Baghpat, Devratt Tyagi from Meerut, Dara Singh Prajapati from Muzaffarnagar, Shreepal Singh from Kairana and Rajendra Singh Solanki from Gautam Buddha Nagar. ALSO READ BSP expels Lok Sabha MP Ram Shiromani Verma for ‘anti-party activities’

The BSP ticket distribution focused on Muslim outreach with seven out of 16 candidates hailing from the minority community.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BSP denied tickets to two sitting Lok Sabha members, Haji Fazlur Rehman, from Saharanpur and Maluk Nagar from Bijnor parliamentary.

In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BSP which contested 37 parliamentary seats in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) won 10 seats including Saharanpur, Bijnor, Nagina, Amroha, Ambedkar Nagar, Shravasti, Lalganj, Ghosi, Janupur and Ghazipur. U.P. is the politically most crucial State in India with 80 Lok Sabha seats.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.