Lok Sabha polls | BJP govt arresting leaders of India Bloc out of desperation, alleges M.K. Stalin

April 01, 2024 03:18 pm | Updated 03:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday, March 31, 2024 alleged that the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre had arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal because the BJP was well aware that his electoral campaign would be well-received in the Lok Sabha poll.

“However, more than the awareness that would have been created through Arvind Kejriwal’s campaign, his arrest has sparked greater political awareness among the public,” he said in his message at the protest demonstration by the INDIA bloc, at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan, against the “unlawful arrest” of Mr. Kejriwal. It was read out by DMK MP Tiruchi Siva.

Mr. Stalin said that until a few months ago, the BJP was arrogant, believing they would win the elections somehow. “However, each day, they are moving closer to defeat. They have resorted to unleashing their agenda, such as the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Uniform Civil Code, and Ram temple, one by one, hoping to save their sinking ship. But none of their attempts is helping. Hence, they have resorted to arresting leaders of the INDIA bloc. This reflects the BJP’s growing desperation in the face of imminent defeat,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said that the dwindling support for PM Modi had been further worsened by the arrest of Mr. Kejriwal. “My friend Kejriwal is not just leading his State from the prison; he is also serving as a source of inspiration for all of us in the INDIA bloc. Mr. Modi will be disappointed if he thinks he can undermine our unity by arresting Mr. Kejriwal,” he added.

Mr. Stalin said history had shown that nobody had succeeded through tyranny. Warning that the democratic and constitutional characteristics of India would be uprooted if Mr. Modi was elected to power, Mr. Stalin said, “Let us not forget that we can defeat Modi only through our unity.”

Mr. Stalin said that Mr. Kejriwal would come out of jail soon and strengthen the INDIA bloc. “Let’s defeat the fascist BJP. Let’s form a federal INDIA,” he said.

