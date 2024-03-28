Lok Sabha polls: BJP appoints in-charges, co-in-charges for States and UTs

March 28, 2024 01:50 am | Updated 01:50 am IST - NEW DELHI

As per BJP’s statement, Bihar MLA Nitin Nabin will be in-charge for Chhattisgarh and Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma for Maharashtra

The BJP on Wednesday appointed its Lok Sabha poll in-charges and co-in-charges for several States and Union Territories, drafting in some leaders who did not get tickets to fight the elections. Bihar MLA Nitin Nabin will be in-charge for Chhattisgarh and Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma for Maharashtra, a party statement said. Bihar MLA Sanjeev Chaurasia, Ramesh Bidhuri and Sanjay Bhatia were named as co-incharges for Uttar Pradesh. Both Bidhuri and Bhatia are MPs in the outgoing Lok Sabha but were not renominated by the party for the polls. ADVERTISEMENT ALSO READ On the ballot: On the general election to the 18th Lok Sabha

BJP vice president Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda is the poll in-charge for Uttar Pradesh but is likely to be busy in campaigning after he was named the party’s candidate for Kendrapara constituency in Odisha.

Haryana leaders O.P. Dhankar and Captain Abhimanyu have been made in-charges for Delhi and Assam, respectively.

Former Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, who was not renominated for the Lok Sabha polls contest, will be co-in-charge for Kerala. Former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar was appointed in-charge for the State earlier.

BJP vice president M Chuba Ao, MP Ajit Gopchade, Bihar MLC Devesh Kumar, spokesperson Nalin Kohli, Karnataka MLA Abhay Patil and Avinash Rai Khanna have been made in-charges for Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Telangana and Tripura respectively.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.