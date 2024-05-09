At ₹558 crore, highest-ever seizures made in Karnataka 

The Election Commission seized a whopping ₹557.69 crore from March 16, when the model code of conduct (MCC) for the Lok Sabha election came into force, until the end of the final phase of polling on May 7 in the State. This is the highest-ever pre-poll seizure in Karnataka. During the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, ₹88.27 crore was seized, according to Election Commission data.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is apart from the seizure of goods worth ₹348.71 crore by the Commercial Taxes Department. These goods include iron ore and ghutka, the proceeds of which would have been used for inducements. Besides, from August last year to March 16, poll personnel seized cash and goods worth ₹537 crore in Karnataka. The seizures include ₹151 crore in cash, liquor worth ₹42 crore, drugs worth ₹126 crore, gold worth ₹71 crore, and other items valued at ₹144 crore.

Assembly polls

During the Assembly elections in 2023, the total pre-poll seizures in Karnataka, including cash, liquor, drugs, and precious metals, had touched ₹413 crore by the day of polling on May 10. This was apart from the confiscation of other goods worth ₹320 made by the Commercial Taxes Department and ₹288.25 crore by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Confiscations by the ED are nil this time.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2023 seizures were two times higher than what was recorded during the 2018 Assembly polls when ₹185.74 crore had been seized. While ₹14.42 crore was seized during the 2013 Assembly polls, ₹28.08 crore was confiscated during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Major hauls

The major hauls this time include the seizure of illicit liquor worth ₹98 crore by the Excise Department in the United Breweries unit at Thandya industrial area near Nanjangud in Mysuru district. Besides, the Income Tax department seized ₹54.72 crore from a DCC Bank in Bidar, ₹46.84 crore from a private merchant in Bengaluru, said Venkatesh Kumar R., Additional Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in Karnataka.

“Apart from liquor, drugs, and cash in huge amounts, the common freebies confiscated this time include cookers, non-stick utensil sets, mixies, smart watches, LED TVs, fans, grocery coupons, saris/other clothing material, gold ornaments, and silver utensils. These seizures were mainly done in godowns and manufacturing units where the production register did not tally with the physical stocks available with them,” Mr. Kumar told The Hindu.

ADVERTISEMENT

While 42 expenditure observers were deployed in the State, the ECI — recognising the challenges posed by the influence of money and muscle power in this election — had also posted retired IRS officer B. Murali Kumar as a special expenditure observer in Karnataka.

Flying squads

Mr. Kumar said the bar was raised further this time to ensure inducement-free elections. “This time, we had additional vigilance squads with experienced personnel. As many as 2,357 flying squads, 2,669 static surveillance teams, 257 video viewing teams, 647 video surveillance teams, and 258 accounting teams were deployed,” he said.

“Of the total 900 check-posts, as many as 172 have been set up at the inter-State borders to track the movement and distribution of goods and monetary transactions. Apart from this, 40 excise check-posts, 19 forest check-posts, and 15 transport check-posts have also been set up along the State border. Intelligence-based vigilance will continue at strategic locations and check-posts at the borders will continue till the election process is completed in the country,” he said.

MCC relaxation

With a prolonged election process this time, the Election Commission has received several requests from Ministers and chairpersons of boards and corporations seeking relaxation of the model code of conduct. “They have requested the EC to relax the MCC and permit them to hold review meetings, call and finalise tenders. We have sent these requests to the ECI,” the official added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.