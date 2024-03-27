ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls | Anyone can contest in elections: AIADMK’s Sengottaiyan takes dig at O. Panneerselvam

March 27, 2024 05:48 pm | Updated March 28, 2024 06:54 am IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister and AIADMK MLA K.A. Sengottaiyan (third right) addressing media persons in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M GOVARTHAN

Anyone can contest in the elections as they have democratic rights, said former Minister and AIADMK MLA K.A. Sengottaiyan in Erode on Wednesday when asked about former Chief Minister and expelled AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam filing his nomination to contest as an independent in the Lok Sabha elections.

Mr. Sengottaiyan told media persons that every one had a democratic right to contest in elections, including as an independent candidate. The AIADMK’s ‘two leaves’ symbol was only for the AIADMK led by former Chief Minister and party general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami. There was no second opinion on this, he said.

The party had begun its campaign for its candidate Ashok Kumar on March 25 and would begin an intense campaign on March 28. “Our victory margin would be greater,” he said.

