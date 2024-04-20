GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha polls | Andamans records lowest turnout in 15 years

Voter turnout stook at 63.99%; the fatigue factor and the searing heat are believed to be the reasons behind the low polling percentage

April 20, 2024 11:21 am | Updated 11:21 am IST - CHENNAI

T Ramakrishnan
T. Ramakrishnan
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes, at a polling booth in Port Blair during the Phase 1 of General Elections 2024 on Friday, April 19, 2024

Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes, at a polling booth in Port Blair during the Phase 1 of General Elections 2024 on Friday, April 19, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

Turnout at the Anadman and Nicobar Islands for the Lok Sabha polls held on April 19, 2024, was the lowest recorded in the last 15 years, at 63.99%. The figure was only marginally better than what was recorded 20 years ago in 2004, which was 63.66% .

Manikya Rao Yadhav, president of the Andamans unit of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and resident of Port Blair said the “fatigue” factor with the principal two parties and the searing heat were among the factors that contributed to the low turnout. “We felt like the heat was worse this time around, compared to what we’ve experienced in the past,” Mr. Yadhav explained. 

North and Middle Andaman, covering the tehsils of Diglipur, Mayabunder and Rangat recorded the highest turnout of 72.80% with 57,933 votes polled. Nicobar finished next with 72.77% with 18,507 votes and South Andaman, the largest, came last with 59.59% with  1,25,231 votes.  Port Blair, the headquarters of the Union Territory, witnessed a turnout of  54.5% with 81,563 votes. 

