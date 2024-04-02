ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls| AIADMK candidate Singai G. Ramachandran campaigns in Central Coimbatore

April 02, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated April 03, 2024 08:00 am IST - COIMBATORE

Mr. Ramachandran, the IT president of the AIADMK, sought votes on the platform of industrial development, women’s empowerment, and welfare measures

The Hindu Bureau

Singai G. Ramachandran, AIADMK’s Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency candidate, meets women voters at Avarampalayam during election campaign on March 02, 2024. | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan_ S

Singai G. Ramachandran, the AIADMK candidate for the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency, canvassed for votes in Gandhipuram, Avarampalayam, Papanaickenpalayam, Singanallur, and other localities in Coimbatore city on Tuesday.

Mr. Ramachandran, who received a warm reception from voters, sought votes on the platform of industrial development, women’s empowerment, and welfare measures. He frequently stopped his campaign vehicle to engage with people on the ground, with a procession of supporters following him on motorcycles.

Throughout the campaign, Mr. Ramachandran interacted with numerous women voters and discussed welfare schemes and healthcare services.

Accompanying Mr. Ramachandran, the IT president of the AIADMK, were Singanallur MLA K. R. Jayaram and other AIADMK members.

